NEC, a firm expertise in the integration of IT and network technologies, has provided its facial recognition system to Taiwanese bank, E. SUN Commercial Bank (E. SUN Bank).

NEC system is said to help create safe, secure and convenient automated teller machines (ATMs) using facial recognition.

NEC said that E. SUN Bank’s systems are the world’s first facial recognition automation ATMs with one-time password technology.

E. SUN Bank has already installed and commenced operation of the ATMs at five locations in the country.

The system supplied by NEC uses facial recognition artificial intelligence (AI) engine called NeoFace, which is claimed to feature the world’s highest recognition precision and part of the firm’s advanced biometric authentication technologies Bio-Idiom.

Users need to insert their cash cards and have a photo of their face taken with a camera installed within the ATM, when using these facial recognition-equipped ATMs for the first time.

For better and safety services, users have to correctly enter a one-time password that is sent to their mobile phones within 60 seconds before their images are registered.

Users can only withdraw cash by facial recognition and PIN authentication, once registration is completed.

NEC’s anti-spoofing technology enables to restrict fraudulent activities at these ATMs through using AI to detect whether a subject is a real person or just an inanimate photo, image or mask

NEC safer city solutions general manager Takashi Yoshida said: “NEC focuses on the Social Solutions Business, and we will make use of this achievement to realize a safe and secure society.

“NEC will continue proposing innovative new solutions using biometric technologies, both in Taiwan and around the world.”

NEC provides biometric authentication technologies in six areas, including face recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint/palmprint recognition, voice recognition and ear acoustic authentication.

NEC’s face recognition system authenticates with more accuracy using three crucial technologies, including finding data within the face, perceiving facial features and matching the same person.

With its biometric authentication technologies, NEC offers suitable solutions as per the customers’ requirements.