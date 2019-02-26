Landmark Credit Union today announced plans for a new branch location in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Landmark purchased two sites located near the northeast corner of S. 84th St. and W. Layton Ave. where it will build an approximately 4,200 square-foot free-standing branch.

Consistent with the credit union’s other recent branch development announcement in Brookfield, once complete, the new Greenfield location will feature desirable amenities such as multiple drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and private offices for meeting with members about activities such as account openings and loan closings or appointments with their Landmark financial consultant.

“We understand the important role that full-service branches play in our ability to serve members,” said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “That is why we continue to thoughtfully pursue expansion opportunities while also offering a full complement of online and mobile banking solutions. This combination allows members the flexibility to interact with us in ways that best meet their needs.”

Landmark anticipates the branch will open next winter.

Landmark Credit Union has $3.9 billion in assets and more than 650 employees, who serve over 340,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

Source: Company Press Release