The agreement, that can be extended to include additional services, increases Nets' scope beyond card processing and payment services to include joint innovation and a variety of value-added payment and card services.

Benjamin Golding, Executive Vice President, DnB, comments: “As the largest bank in Norway we depend on being able to offer innovative, secure and stable services, and our ongoing partnership with Nets supports this. We have closely collaborated with Nets for many years and this new chapter deepens our relationship.”

Thomas Jul, Group Executive Vice President, Financial and Network Services, Nets, adds: “We are delighted not just to be continuing, but expanding, our partnerships with DNB, and in the process confirming our role as the leading enabler of Norway’s payment infrastructure.

“We continue to make payments easier and more convenient, as well as safe and secure, for our customers’ end users. These collaborative partnerships, focused on product development, will ensure that the Nordics remain at the forefront of payments innovation.”

Nets provides services to over 400,000 merchants, including over 35,000 e-commerce merchants, throughout the Nordic region and mainland Europe – from large corporations to smaller enterprises and micro-merchants.

Nets’ goal for e-commerce and m-commerce merchants is to drive higher conversion and faster checkout solutions that enable them to enhance the customer experience.

Source: Company Press Release