Diversified mining services company Ausdrill announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, African Mining Services (AMS), has been awarded a contract extension with Ghana Manganese Company.

GMC owns and operates the Nsuta manganese mine in the western region of Ghana, where AMS has been providing equipment hire for 2 years.

The contract extension is for a term of two years, extending the existing equipment hire contract with GMC to February 2021 and is expected to generate US$88 million (AUD$123 million) in revenue over the two years.

The contract is an hourly hire service agreement for load and haul equipment with minimum hire hours applicable to all major equipment on site, and with the equipment to be fully maintained by AMS. The contract will be serviced by existing fleet on site at Nsuta with no major new equipment purchases required.

Ausdrill Managing Director, Mark Norwell, said “We are very pleased to announce this contract extension, which is testament to the good working relationship AMS has established with GMC over the years.

“The GMC contract extension will continue to meet our client’s requirements for ondemand load and haul equipment while also providing us with committed utilisation of our existing fleet.”

Source: Company Press Release