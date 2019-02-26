Air Products, a world-leading industrial gas company, has announced a partnership with Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind power.

Ørsted supplies renewable electricity to all the Air Products United Kingdom (UK) production sites which supply merchant customers with industrial gases.

The arrangement demonstrates Air Products’ sustainability commitment to responsible supply chain energy sourcing whenever possible, for its industrial gas production activities.

Ørsted supplies renewable electricity from 11 offshore wind farms in the UK, providing Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) to support business electricity contracts. Ørsted supplies renewable electricity at no additional premium, so that UK businesses can achieve their sustainability ambitions without commercial disadvantage.

This renewable energy commitment fits well with Air Products Europe’s membership in RECS International, an association of market players trading in renewable energy certificates. RECS International, with almost 150 member companies, helps to ensure that Air Products’ interests concerning the use of electricity attribution tracking certificates, such as REGOs, are well protected.

The relationship with Ørsted enables Air Products to improve the sustainability credentials of its UK locations producing industrial gases for merchant supply. In turn, this also provides a direct benefit to customers by improving their supply chain sustainability and helping them to meet their own environmental goals. The arrangement with Ørsted allows Air Products’ to provide customers with REGOs, demonstrating that the energy comes from renewable sources. This is important as the UK continues to progress toward using varied and sustainable energy generation like wind and solar.

Simon Earnshaw, Air Products’ Director of Industrial Gases Production & Supply Chain, Europe and Africa, said: “This is a positive step forward for our business. Being able to access and buy renewable electricity supplies direct from a certified provider is significant progress towards improving our merchant operations sustainability. We’re pleased to be working with Ørsted, a company which shares our values and is passionate about enabling a sustainable future.”

Ashley Phillips, Managing Director at Ørsted Sales (UK), said: “Ørsted is driving the transition to low-carbon energy systems in the UK, and we believe that businesses should have access to renewable electricity supply without incurring additional cost. Naturally, we are delighted that Air Products shares our ambition of creating this greener energy future. It’s exciting that one of the world’s largest industrial gas producers places such a strong emphasis on sustainability.”

Source: Company Press Release