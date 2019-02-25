Alinta Energy announced that it has selected Vestas as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner to build Yandin wind farm in Australia by mid-2020.

The 214MW Yandin wind farm, which is expected to be located near the town of Dandaragan, around 175km north of Perth, will consists of 51 of 4.2MW turbines.

The wind farm is estimated to be built with an investment of approximately $400m. It will be capable of powering approximately 200,000 homes per annum and is expected to generate approximately 150 jobs during its construction.

The company said that the high-quality wind resource in the region addresses the wind farm’s long-term capacity factor, which is projected to be approximately 50%.

Alinta Energy merchant energy executive director Ken Woolley said: “Yandin will give Alinta Energy a considerable supply of affordable renewable power for our growing electricity customer base. I want to thank our project landowners, the Shire of Dandaragan and Western Power for their support. This is Alinta Energy’s first direct investment in a renewable project, and we’re thrilled to do it here in our home state of WA.”

“Yandin will drive more affordable and cleaner energy for us, and with our gas-fired power stations it will also help us use gas more efficiently. That’ll be good for us, our customers and the environment. The Yandin Wind Farm has been shaped by valuable input from the local community and made possible by a stable energy policy environment in WA.”

Western Power is expected to build, own and operate a new 10km transmission line and terminal station through which, the Yandin Wind Farm is expected to get connected to the Western Power’s 330kV electricity network.

Vestas is expected to operate and maintain the wind farm from completion of construction under a long-term service agreement.

Vestas Sales head for and New Zealand, Peter Cowling said: “Yandin is a key project for Vestas, for Alinta and for Western Australia. We are more than pleased to be Alinta’s partner on this project, as we can see enormous potential for wind energy in Western Australia that is perfectly suited to our industry-leading wind turbines.”