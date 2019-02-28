In a historically male-dominated industry, mining giant BHP is aiming to establish a 50% female workforce over the next six years and has appointed three women to its executive leadership team to that end

Making good on its target to establish a 50% female workforce by 2025, BHP has promoted three women to its senior executive team as its chief commercial officer and petroleum division president leaves the company.

From 1 July, the Australian mining firm giant’s current group treasurer and head of Europe Vandita Pant will replace Arnoud Balhuizen, who plans to return to the Netherlands with 25 years of experience at the company under his belt.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Slattery will replace Steve Pastor as the head of BHP’s petroleum business and Laura Tyler is to rejoin the leadership team as chief geoscientist, while continuing her role as asset president at Olympic Dam.

CEO Andrew Mackenzie said: “These management changes are an important step as we plan for the future of BHP.

“The elevation of geoscience and transformation to the executive leadership team demonstrates the determination we have to advance the best science, technology and people to make our operations safer and more productive.

“I thank Arnoud and Steve for their significant contribution to BHP.

“Their expertise, integrity and commitment will leave a strong legacy in their respective areas of the business and across the company more broadly.”

BHP moves towards a 50% female workforce

BHP, one of the world’s largest mining companies, is bidding to have a 50% female workforce by 2025 and, as of October 2018, had achieved a 40% increase in the number of female employees at the company.

Since setting the target, the company has hired 2,000 women and only 500 men, increasing the amount of women at the firm as a percentage of its staff from 17.6% to 22.4%.

Its goals set it apart from a historically male-dominated industry, which is particularly so at senior levels, with none of the FTSE 350 mining firms having a female CEO, while Switzerland-based Glencore did not have a woman on its board until 2014.

BHP’s newly promoted female senior members join Peter Beaven, Geoff Healy, Mike Henry, Diane Jurgens, Danny Malchuk and Athalie Williams on its executive leadership team.