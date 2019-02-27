In its meeting today, the executive board of CropEnergies, Mannheim, has decided to resume ethanol production in its UK plant in Wilton at the beginning of March 2019.

It is planned to initially run the factory at reduced capacity to supply orders from British customers.

For a continuous operation of the plant in Wilton, the development of the local British market for alternative fuels is imperative. This includes above all the speedy introduction of Premium E10 with 10 volume percent of ethanol which has been overdue for years. Already today, climate friendly Premium E10 is the standard fuel for the certification of new petrol engines in the EU.

Currently, the British decarbonisation of transport is mainly based on biodiesel which, to a considerable degree, is produced from used cooking oils. A large part is imported from third countries, such as the People’s Republic of China where the guiding principle of waste reduction is not legally specified. Furthermore, the questions related to Brexit regarding customs for imports and exports to and from the United Kingdom need to be clarified immediately. The future customs regulations are of existential importance for the production site Wilton.

Source: Company Press Release.