DOF announced that it has received contracts for three ROV Support Vessels (RSV) from Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) for a firm duration of three years.

DOF said that all the contracts can be extended for another two years and are expected to commence in the second quarter 2019. The estimated total firm contract value for the contracts is $150m.

For the contract, the company has allocated vessels Skandi Commander, Skandi Olympia and Skandi Chieftain, all owned by DOF Rederi (100 % owned by DOF). Each vessel is expected to be equipped with two advanced work class ROVs owned and operated by DOF Subsea Group.

The vessel Skandi Olympia was built in 2009 and has been on charter with Fugro since delivery in 2009. Olympia was redelivered from Fugro by the end of 2018 and has been idle in Norway.

Skandi Commander was built in 2007 and completed a RSV contract with Petrobras in November 2018. It is now working on a 60 days contract with Total in Brazil.

Skandi Chieftain which was built in 2005 worked the 2018 season in Canada and has been idle in St. Johns since November 2018 and before moving to Canada Chieftain worked on a long-term RSV contract Brazil.

DOF ASA CEO Mons S. Aase said “We are delighted with these awards which further strengthen our market position in Brazil. We are combining our vessel and subsea expertise across our global organization. Adding these contracts to the previous announced awards in 2019 has given us a fantastic start in 2019.”

Recently, DOF Subsea along with TechnipFMC announced that its vessel Skandi Olinda has started its eight-year charter contract with Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) in Brazilian waters.

DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC own the flexible lay and construction vessel Skandi Olinda in a 50:50 joint venture.

Under the joint venture agreement, the UK-based TechnipFMC is responsible for flexible pipelay while the DOF Subsea to handle marine operations.

The company said that the vessel Skandi Olinda also has two ROVs on board that enable the vessel to lay flexible pipes in water depths up to 2,500m.