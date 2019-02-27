Dynamic Energy Solutions, a full-service solar energy solutions provider, today announced the completion of a rooftop solar array on Barrette Outdoor Living's manufacturing facility in Galloway, NJ.

Dynamic Energy Solutions designed and built the system for Barrette, a North American manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum fencing, composite decking, residential and commercial railing, and lattice products.

“We are very excited to have completed one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in Atlantic County,” said Brett Thibodeau, President of Dynamic Energy Solutions. “As a sophisticated and innovative industrial manufacturer, Barrette’s decision to work with Dynamic to deploy solar at this scale is a testament to the substantial economic and operational benefits that these types of projects provide. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with them in years to come through additional projects.”

Source: Company Press Release.