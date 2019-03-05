Emerson announced the opening of a new $4m Permian Basin Service Center to bring enhanced oil and gas technologies and services to the fast-growing region.

The technology center is the latest investment in Emerson’s efforts to guide customers on their path to digital transformation and train the workforce of the future.

A leading automation technology and engineering company, Emerson’s new center expands its longtime Permian Basin presence to meet the growing demand for digital technologies to optimize production efficiencies and support producers facing labor and equipment shortages, and address workforce preparedness issues. The 16,000-square-foot facility provides local access to Emerson’s portfolio of automation solutions spanning from intelligent field devices and instrumentation to control systems, operations management and enterprise management software. The facility also provides quick access to lifecycle services options to ensure peak performance and maximum uptime.

“The Permian Basin is changing the game for energy in the United States and abroad,” said Emerson Chairman and CEO David N. Farr. “As companies work to develop this critical region, we are helping them implement and train their workforce on technologies that can digitally transform and optimize their operations. Knowing how to use these latest advancements can help companies maximize their investments and set the industry up for success.”

The Permian – the most prolific oil-producing region in the United States – has a critical need to expand its pipeline capacity for U.S. consumption and export. The Emerson Service Center connects pipeline operators with local experts and advanced technologies to help expand capacity while meeting regulatory and environmental concerns.

In addition to serving customers, Emerson’s new center will be instrumental in providing local support to help fill the gaps created by the strain of the high growth in the Permian. Training capabilities on-site will help the industry bridge this skills gap and build a robust workforce ready to face the challenge of the digital workplace. Emerson’s commitment to STEM education and partnerships with schools across the country, and in the Permian Basin, will further support the development of a digital workforce.

“Customers are facing mounting pressures due to a limited skilled labor pool and challenges to obtaining access to parts and technology,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Our new center further establishes our long-term commitment to the Permian and connects us directly with our customers as we support them in meeting market demands to increase production, enhance operations, minimize lease expenses and improve safety.”

The facility will serve as a collaboration point for midstream, upstream and gas processing customers, providing timely, local support that enables customers to place an order, resolve maintenance issues or discuss solutions for any immediate needs. Customers will have access to Emerson’s complete lifecycle services portfolio for valves, actuators, regulators and other assets to improve reliability and optimize production. To help enhance digital transformation knowledge, customers can also use Emerson’s integrated customer engagement room for training and product demonstrations. The service center will offer locally accessible expertise from Emerson Operational Certainty Consultants to help customers digitally transform their operations and achieve Top Quartile performance (top 25 percent of peer performance).

Located next door to Vinson Process Controls, a local Emerson Impact Partner, the training and service center will strengthen and grow the company’s connection to the local community.

