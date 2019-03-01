Fluor has announced that its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for INEOS’ new energy plant at the Grangemouth refinery complex on the Firth of Forth in Scotland is underway and has made significant progress.

Fluor said that INEOS’ new energy plant is expected to replace existing facilities that have been providing steam and power to the refinery and petrochemical plants for more than 40 years.

The new plant is capable of producing high pressure steam for use in the industrial processes undertaken at the Grangemouth complex and also capable of generating electricity to support the site’s self-sufficiency and export.

Fluor Europe, Africa and Middle East energy & chemicals business Simon Nottingham president said: “Fluor is supporting INEOS’ strategic investment plans with this important project that will improve energy efficiency and resilience at Grangemouth, one of the UK’s largest manufacturing sites.

“Fluor is using its in-depth cogeneration expertise to optimize design and minimize the impact on existing operations while delivering execution excellence through cost and schedule certainty.”

INEOS has contracted Fluor to provide design, procurement, construction and commissioning support for three boilers to create superheated high pressure steam at the energy plant along with building a pipe bridge to provide a connection to the wider site.

Fluor said that its office at Farnborough is leading the project supported by the company’s global experts and is working in an integrated team with INEOS engineers. The company previously undertook the front-end engineering design for the new energy plant.

Separately, INEOS revealed its plans to invest £1bn across midstream, power and downstream sectors in the UK, with the bulk of it to be made on the Forties Pipeline System.

The other investment, to be of £350m, will be made for the development of a new steam and power plant at the company’s Grangemouth site.

INEOS O&P UK CEO Tobias Hannemann said: “This investment forms part of our wider plans to secure a bright future for manufacturing at Grangemouth and will continue its renaissance as a world class petrochemicals site while supporting the refinery, FPS and wider UK economy.”