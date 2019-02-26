The EU-funded FORESEA programme has awarded recommendations for support to five offshore renewable energy projects under its final call.

The successful projects have been selected due to their high readiness level for real sea testing within the year. Final confirmation of support will be granted to developers upon contract with the relevant test centre.

FORESEA is an €11m project which helps to bring offshore renewable energy technologies to market by offering free access to a world-leading network of test centres: EMEC (UK), DMEC (NL), SEM REV (FR) and SmartBay (IE).

The following technology developers were granted support packages at the respective test centres by the FORESEA Selection Board:

IFREMER: ECHOSONDE at SEM-REV, Centrale Nantes

Green Marine: ALARM (Adjustable Lifting Aid for Recovery for Moorings) at EMEC

Resen Waves: RABBIT (Resen Waves Smart Buoy Sea Trails) at EMEC

Swirl Generators Ltd: STACS (Sea Trial of Autonomous Control and Seaworthiness) at EMEC

Wisub: SCORE at SEM-REV, Centrale Nantes

This is the final call for FORESEA. Real sea testing will continue next year through FORESEA’s follow up programme: “Ocean DEMO”. It will provide free access to world leading open sea test centres for multi-machine enabling technologies in marine renewable energy projects. A first call for Ocean DEMO will open later this year.