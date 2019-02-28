PTT Global Chemical Public Company (GC) has signed a 10-year extension to its existing multiyear agreement with GE to service six GE 6B and three Frame 5 gas turbines at its Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate power plant in Rayong, Thailand.

Under the agreement, GE will provides its asset performance management (APM) software as part of GE’s Digital Energy portfolio, apart from its total plant solution offerings.

GC has been operating petrochemical business under PTT Group in Thailand and owns a total of 29 GE gas turbines for which, GE is working with the PTT Group at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate since 1989.

The original multiyear agreement has been in effect since 2009, and with the recent 10-year extension, the agreement will continue through to 2032.

GE said that its total plant services solutions will help GC reduce its operating costs.

GE Power APAC president Ramesh Singaram said: “In this day and age, reliability and efficiency are crucial elements of power plant operations. Our platform of total plant solutions provides a full spectrum of digital offerings and plant improvement services that we are implementing to help GC increase the reliability of its plant and ultimately will support Thailand’s target to reduce electricity costs.

“Our long-term working relationship with GC, along with a good cooperation, has led GC to extend the MYA by 10 additional years.”

GE’s Predix APM software uses advanced predictive analytics to detect and diagnose equipment problems before they occur and increases asset reliability and availability along with reducing operations and maintenance costs.

GE’s APM software solution with monitoring and diagnostics help GC to detect issues early and receive remote technical support from GE’s Monitoring & Diagnostics Center in Atlanta.

It said: “APM will detect and analyze the performance of the nine GE gas turbines and predict potential issues and downtime before it happens, which will allow GC to make necessary repairs and adjustments before the issues occur.”