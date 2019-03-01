Guyana Goldfields announced that the second phase of its mill expansion is mechanically complete and was fully commissioned as of 25 February 2019.

Based on the highly encouraging results from trials supplementing mill feed with pre-crushed ore, as well as the higher than expected performance in throughput from the completion of the first phase mill expansion in 2018 [average 2018 mill throughput of 7,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) versus a design template of 6,600 tpd], the scope of the second phase of the mill expansion was reduced to include only the addition of a pre-crushing circuit.

The original scope included the addition of the pre-crush circuit along with a 1,000 tpd ball mill, representing a total 2018 capital savings of US$2 million.

The company expects that the second phase of the mill expansion will further improve recovery by up to 2%, throughput by 10%, and allow for 75% redundancy of the primary crusher.

Scott A. Caldwell states, “Mill performance has continuously exceeded our expectations. The anticipated enhanced capacity and redundancy of the primary crushing circuit will further lower our per unit costs in our efforts to optimize and continuously improve our operations.”

Source: Company Press Release