JinkoSolar Holding, a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, announced that it launches its bifacial module “Swan” in PV Japan, which will be the latest addition to the company’s Cheetah premium range.

By combination of high-efficiency Cheetah bifacial cells and clear DuPont Tedlar film, Swan can achieve high power output up to 400W in the front side and up to 20% energy gain from the rear-side.

The Swan Bifacial panel, with the use of a transparent backsheet, can produce the same power output level and rear-side energy gain as dual-glass bifacial module with lighter weight, easier installation and 30 years power warranty.

In addition, it can generate more BOS cost savings because lower weight leads to reduction of labor cost (module installation part) and decrease of mounting structure cost compared with dual glass bifacial module with frame, bringing higher IRR and lower LCOE for bifacial module PV projects.

“At the time when grid parity is just around the corner, customers and investors become much more interested in the performance and reliability of panels. Our goal is to focus on serving our customers with better performing solar modules without adding other inconvenience or cost.” commented by Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar.

Source: Company Press Release.