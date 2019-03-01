Jupiter Energy Group (“Jupiter”), a privately held midstream company that provides crude oil producers and gas plants with logistics and offtake solutions, today announced a 90-day extension of the Open Season that commenced on November 30, 2018 for binding shipper commitments on the Jupiter Pipeline, which is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Open Season will now conclude on May 31, 2019.

The Jupiter Pipeline will be a 650-mile, 36-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline with origination points near Crane, Texas and Gardendale / Three Rivers, Texas, and an offtake point in Brownsville, Texas. As designed, it will be the only pipeline out of the Permian Basin that will access all three deep water ports in Texas (Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville) and will have direct access to a fully capable VLCC loading facility off coast at Brownsville.

“We’re very pleased with the results of the initial Open Season period for the Jupiter Pipeline. The supplemental period validates our belief that the interest for transportation commitments on the pipeline is as substantial as expected,” said Albert Johnson, President of Jupiter Pipeline LLC.

