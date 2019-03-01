KBR has won a pre front end engineering design (pre-FEED) contract from Mexico Pacific (MPL) for a midscale LNG liquefaction project proposed to be built on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

As per the contract terms, KBR will be responsible for delivering a pre-FEED and cost estimate for the LNG project to be built at Puerto Libertad in Sonora state.

KBR hydrocarbons delivery solutions president Farhan Mujib said: “We are excited to be a part of this Mexico Pacific Limited LNG project and to deliver innovative LNG technology solutions for our customers.

“We believe midscale LNG projects have an important part to play in the global LNG market.”

The contract work will be carried out by the company by using the ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade technology, leveraging the midscale LNG joint development work the two parties had entered into in September 2018.

As per their agreement, KBR and ConocoPhillips have been leveraging their expertise in LNG to jointly develop a standardized LNG train that offers mid-scale LNG capacity for greenfield as well as brownfield expansions looking for an off-the-shelf solution to cut down costs and shorten schedules for LNG facility installations.

KBR said that the pre-FEED contract for the Mexican LNG project continues a larger competitive process with FEED expected to commence mid-2019.

MPL president Josh Loftus said: “We look forward to working with an LNG industry leader in KBR, and continuing our efforts to provide a world class project with best in class delivered pricing for our Asian buyers.”

MPL, which is permitted to build an LNG facility with a capacity of up to 12 MTPA of LNG, aims to initially develop LNG capacity of 2-4 MTPA using modular LNG technology.

In 2017, the company secured an investment from AECOM Capital’s infrastructure fund to advance development of the LNG project on the Gulf of California in Mexico.

The company, which is a joint venture between DKRW Energy Sonora and AECOM Capital, has a deep-water port for the LNG project which is interconnected through various natural gas pipelines to the US shale gas grid.

For KBR, the contract with the Mexican LNG project follows the recent engineering and technical services contract it had won from Pointe LNG for a proposed LNG export facility to be built with an estimated investment of $3.2bn in Plaquemines Parish in the US state Louisiana.