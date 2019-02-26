Pointe LNG has awarded an engineering and technical services contract to KBR for its proposed LNG export facility to be built with an estimated investment of $3.2bn in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

Under the contract, KBR will provide front end engineering design submittals and services to Pointe LNG as needed to secure the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for the LNG export facility.

KBR hydrocarbons delivery solutions president Farhan Mujib said: “KBR is pleased to be working with Pointe LNG in this key role and contribute to this important development in Louisiana.

“KBR’s selection for this work demonstrates Pointe LNG’s confidence in KBR’s LNG project experience, leverages our U.S. construction capability and provides opportunity for a full service EPC contract at a later date.”

The Louisiana-based LNG company said that it expects to break ground on the LNG export facility in the first quarter of 2021. This will be subject to receipt of permits and approvals, project financing and satisfaction of various contingencies, such as completion of the FERC pre-filing process which is likely to be made by December 2019.

Initial operations of the LNG export facility are targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Pointe LNG co-founder Tom Burgess said: “Selecting KBR to provide the full engineering design on FERC FEED, Full FEED and a lump sum EPC turnkey bid package assures that Pointe LNG will complete the FERC filing process on time and ensures the quality design needed.”

The facility will have an initial export capacity of 6 million tons per annum (MTPA). It will be equipped with three modular trains with a capacity of 2 MTPA each, that will be provided by CHART’s IPSMR+ LNG Liquefaction technology.

The Pointe LNG project is proposed to be built on more than 600 acre site located on the east bank of the Mississippi River, nearly 3km south of Pointe a la Hache. The project site has more than 6,500 linear feet of river frontage with an existing water depth of 65ft.

In 2014, a significant part of the site was reviewed in the past by FERC in connection with a previously proposed LNG Export Terminal Project.

In September 2018, Pointe LNG asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to initiate pre-filing review for its LNG liquefaction and export facility.