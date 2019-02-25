At the end of 2018 BGC Contracting was awarded the earthworks construction contract for the Albemarle Group’s Kemerton Lithium Project, near Bunbury in Western Australia.

Work on the contract began in January 2019 and includes early construction access and site facilities installation, site clearing and topsoil management, as well as cut to fill and installation of underground piping and electrical cabling.

Under the direction of John Beattie, Project Director, and Ryan Smyth, Project Manager, the project team is working to prepare for the commencement of site works.

This is BGC Contracting’s first venture into WA’s ‘Lithium Valley’ and, according to John, will add to our well-earned reputation as Australia’s premium mining services company.

“The demand for lithium and other specialty metals is growing worldwide and it is exciting for everyone at BGC Contracting that we are involved at this early stage.”

Winning this tender is testament to the hard work and tireless efforts of many people across the company, as well as our outstanding track record on key projects such as Roy Hill Package 3.

“This is a great project for BGC Contracting and for the southwest. It gives us a chance to grow our reputation in the region whilst providing new job opportunities for up to 100 local residents,” says John.

In announcing the win, BGC Contracting CEO Greg Heylen congratulated all who worked on the tender saying the Kemerton Lithium Project would present many new opportunities for the company.

“Working in accordance with the value of Teamwork was pivotal in securing this work. This contract puts us in good stead to compete for future stages of the project, including significant packages for piling, roads and concrete foundations,” said Greg.

BGC Contracting COO Mark Angove agreed saying that winning this first package positions our business well to secure future concrete and other works on this project.

“These additional packages represent our core competencies. If we enjoy further tendering success, it will create more job opportunities in the southwest and help us build our Brand Pillars of Always Deliver, Strong Relationships and Great People,” says Mark.

