McDermott International has won two engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts from Saudi Aramco pertaining to the Marjan field located in the Arabian Gulf.

One of the EPCI contracts, related to the Marjan field, is valued between $500-750m while the other is valued at $50-250m, revealed McDermott.

The scope of the larger contract includes the design, procurement, fabrication, and installation, testing and pre-commissioning of the TP-10 tie-in platform, six gas lift topside modules and related pipeline and subsea cables.

McDermott revealed that the total weight of the structures will be more than 27,000 metric tons while the pipelines will have a total length of more than 65km.

The company will execute the fabrication work for the contract from its Jebel Ali yard in Dubai and Dammam yard in Saudi Arabia. The engineering work, on the other hand, will be performed from both Dubai and the Al Khobar office in Saudi Arabia.

McDermott will use the Derrick Barge 50 and Derrick Barge 27 vessels for the EPCI contract.

McDermott Middle East and North Africa senior vice president Linh Austin said: “This award demonstrates the strong market appeal of our value-driven and highly integrated offering of products and services.

“McDermott has extensive practical operational experience in the region which gives assurance to our customers of our ability to deliver projects safely, on time and to budget.”

The second contract for the Marjan field will see the company provide a full suite of EPCI services for upgrading two existing platforms associated with the installation of related equipment for electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) and space for a high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) to be installed in the future along with subsea composite cable lay and topside cable tie-ins.

The work on this contract will be carried out from the company’s Al Khobar office and fabrication facility in Dammam.

Last month, Saudi Aramco awarded two EPCI contracts worth around $1.3bn pertaining to the Berri and Marjan offshore fields to Saipem. Under the contracts, the Italian contractor will provide design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation and implementation of subsea systems for the two projects.

The Marjan field is the first of three major offshore expansions to be carried out in Saudi Arabia.