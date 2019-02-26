Marine energy developer Minesto has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Through a feasibility study, facilitated by the United Nations Office for Project Services, the parties will explore the possibilities of supplying the Eastern Caribbean with renewable ocean energy by Minesto’s technology.

Minesto and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda have agreed to conduct a joint ocean resource feasibility study of the potential deployment of Minesto’s marine energy technology Deep Green around Antigua and the wider Eastern Caribbean region. The collaboration will be facilitated by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Antigua and Barbuda Science and Innovation Park.

“The need for building resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure in this region presents a very interesting opportunity for Minesto. Our technology could be a key component as the Government of Antigua and Barbuda looks to replace diesel generation with affordable, reliable and clean electricity, including applications such as water desalination”, said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto. “We look forward to the collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and with UNOPS, who are looking for sustainable solutions such as ours for projects around the world.”

Honourable E P Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda said: “The opportunities to be explored under this MoU could see Antiguans and Barbudans catapulted in the Green and Blue economies. Antigua and Barbuda more so looks forward in welcoming Minesto to study the possibilities of adding to our power grid by using ocean currents to generate clean energy to power the two island state.”

In January 2019, UNOPS opened its first science and innovation centre in Antigua and Barbuda to support national and regional innovation in the fields of science and technology. In 2017, UNOPS delivered around $1.8 billion in peace and security, humanitarian and development projects around the world.

Jonas Svensson, Head of Global Innovation and Technology at UNOPS said: “The purpose of our global innovation centres is to bring together needs and solutions. The collaboration between Minesto and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda is an excellent example of this, and we look forward to support the initiative.”

Source: Company Press Release