National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (''NESR'') (NASDAQ: NESR) (NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (''MENA'') region, today reported an award of a major contract valued up to $100 million for Cementing and associated services for Drilling and Workover operations for Conventional resources (''Cementing Services'') by Kuwait Oil Company (''KOC'').

This contract is for five years and marks the entry of NESR in the Completions sphere in Kuwait.

”The award of this contract positions NESR as a multi-segment provider in Kuwait and allows us to build our position in Kuwait to the next level,” said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR. ”I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KOC for the trust they have placed in us to be a part of their extensive growth plans.”

