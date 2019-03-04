In its early stages solar power also developed quite slowly. Although first implemented in 1958 for space travel, the 70s saw the use of solar cells primarily in small-scale applications such as pocket calculators, and almost 20 years passed before an entire household could be supplied with electricity.

The triumph of photovoltaic technology set in at the beginning of the 90s, and now solar power derived from the visible spectrum is all-pervasive. Today the next stage in this evolutionary process is at hand: neutrinovoltaic! The Neutrino Energy Group is presently developing innovative high-tech materials on the basis of spiked carbon derivatives that can be used to convert a portion of the non-visible spectrum into electricity.

Neutrinovoltaic can be compared to a solar cell that provides power even in total darkness, and it will soon be possible to supplement conventional photovoltaic with this new technology.

“We need to face the challenges of the future,” urged Holger Thorsten Schubart, CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group. “Subjects such as energy production and environmental protection are more relevant today than ever before, and they require future-oriented thinking as well as innovative, long-term solutions. We need new technology that can help us to move away from the use of fossil fuel and thus free us from our dependence on the countries that possess these resources.” Schubart then went on to point out the necessity of utilizing current scientific findings for the development of new approaches in the field of energy technology.

Schubart also criticized the way in which the general public is kept in the dark about the latest breakthroughs in neutrino research and emphasized their vast potential to solve our present problems. “It is incontrovertible that invisible radiation from space offers us more energy on a daily basis than all of the world’s remaining fossil fuel reserves combined. This enormous energy source must be tapped. That has to be the focus of sensible research for the future,” demanded Schubart.

Germany in Last Place

Important findings regarding neutrinos are already acknowledged by the United States and many other countries, but they have not yet reached the German scientific community. According to Schubart, Germany presently holds last place globally with respect to applied research. “It is, of course, exciting to know the origin of a single neutrino, or to be able to document neutrino activity in the eternal ice at the South Pole and to capture a particle every now and then, but one should never lose sight of the actual goal of the millions and millions being spent on this research, namely the acquisition of knowledge that can help us to create a better world,” said Schubart.

Citing the official standpoint of the United States Department of Energy, the CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group said: “Recent scientific findings have now put us in a position to be able to derive energy from invisible, high-energy cosmic and solar radiation using neutrinovoltaic technology.”

At the beginning of 2015, the Neutrino Energy Group had already published its theory on the conversion of non-visible cosmic radiation into usable energy, and this was then indirectly corroborated by the research of the Nobel Prize laureates in Physics in 2015 who proved that neutrinos possess mass. Two years later, scientists from the University of Chicago were able to demonstrate that neutrinos are actually able to cause molecules to move, and this finding represents the very foundation of neutrinovoltaic technology.

Collision with extremely dense Matter

Similar to the process by which wind causes the blades of a windmill to spin, neutrinos can set molecules in motion. However, in order to do this, the neutrinos must strike an extremely dense material. As they penetrate this material, they give up a small portion of their kinetic energy. Enormous numbers of neutrinos bombard each point of our planet in an uninterrupted stream: 24 hours a day and thus even in total darkness. It is estimated that approximately 60 billion neutrinos pass through a square centimeter of the earth’s surface each second.

Under normal conditions, neutrino activity cannot be perceived, because the materials which are to be found in nature are not dense enough to be affected by them on a regular basis. Some scientists speculate, however, that neutrinos do in fact influence or even cause certain biological processes, even though they presently remain unnoticed. Incontrovertible is the fact that neutrinos make up a massive amount of the energy of our universe. The challenge for future generations is to tap this energy by means of neutrinovoltaic technology.

In cooperation with highly specialized material researchers, the Neutrino Energy Group has succeeded in developing and patenting a material that is dense enough to be affected by neutrinos (Atomic Vibrations at Nano Materials). The cores of neutrinovoltaic cells will be made of precisely this substance.

Vertical and horizontal Impulses

In order to attain the required effect, several extremely thin layers of spiked graphene and silicon are applied to a suitable substrate. When neutrinos pass through these layers, they are not captured, but they do give the graphene vertical impulses, while the silicon particles are caused to move in a horizontal direction. When the layers are of an optimal thinness, these atomic vibrations create a resonance that is carried over to the substrate, and the resulting kinetic energy can be converted into electricity. The larger the area, the more power is produced, and even a simple calculation suffices to demonstrate that enough electricity can be produced to one day render power cables and electrical sockets things of the past.

One of the most promising Approaches

“We are presently in the 21st century: Space travel is a reality; surgeons operate using lasers; and we all have smartphones with touchscreens. But when it comes to energy production, we are, figuratively speaking, still standing in a phone booth that only takes coins and has a rotary dial,” said Schubart. Former Austrian Undersecretary Gernot Spanninger called for more courage: “We need to create opportunities for innovation, not block them with an overemphasis on tradition and fear! In this context, the motto is: The necessity for a technological revolution in the field of energy production cannot be asserted clearly enough – or often enough.” Spanninger sees the current Global Risk Report as a confirmation of the findings of latest Climate Change Conference in Katowice: “The greatest dangers at this time are climate change and the extreme weather conditions that result from it. Our climate and the wellbeing of future generations cannot tolerate further delay. It is time to put the latest scientific findings into practice! Neutrinovoltaic technology offers undreamed-of possibilities in the field of energy production. It is one of the most promising approaches in the worldwide development of energy technology.”

