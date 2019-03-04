The next time the Peace River Authority will need to apply for a new water use permit will be February 26, 2068.

That’s one year before their 50-year permit to use water from the Peace River to supplement water supplies for Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Florida will be a very different place 50 years from now, but one thing will be exactly the same: the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority will harvest water ever-mindful of protecting the river and flows to Charlotte Harbor downstream, just as they always have. When water flows are high, the Authority can take water, treat it and store it for when they are not.

“This is a major step to ensure water security, well into the future, for the Authority and member governments,” said Alan Maio, Authority Chair and Sarasota County Commissioner. “This 50-year permit demonstrates the confidence the Southwest Florida Water Management District has in us and our ability to be good stewards, to protect the resource, while we make use of it for the region.”

The permitted withdrawal will increase from 120 million gallons per day (MGD) to 258 MGD by 2069. Intake, treatment and storage facilities will be expanded, over time, to ensure a steady supply of water is available for member governments. The member governments will continue to promote conservation as they do now.

“This was a monumental undertaking,” said Patrick Lehman, Executive Director, Peace River Authority. “Years of planning and investment, years of reliability in facility and resources management, and years of collaboration among our members have made this possible. We look to the future with confidence knowing there is still much work to be done.”

“The District supports the PRMRWSA and their efforts to ensure a long-term sustainable water supply for the southern region,” said Brian Armstrong, Executive Director of the Southwest Florida Water Management District. “This forward planning will also provide a significant benefit to the water resource by reducing reliance on traditional groundwater sources.”

“While this is the first of its kind in Florida, 50-year permits are not uncommon for major infrastructure investments,” said Doug Manson, Authority General Counsel, of Manson Bolves Donaldson and Varn. “We’ve been good stewards and worked diligently to ensure that our application met or exceeded criteria. We continue to work with the District so that our mission to provide water and theirs to protect it, are both attained.”

Source: Company Press Release