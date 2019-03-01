Jacobs has received a contract from Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) to provide FEED and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services on the company's fuel oil upgrade project – Bottom of the Barrel.

Located in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia, Bottom of the Barrel is an upgrade project which converts oil residue streams from the crude distillation process into more profitable products.

In today’s market, there is increased demand for transportation fuels, primarily diesel and low-sulfur bunker fuel oil, as well as decreased demand for residual fuel oil. This shift, combined with the lowering sulfur limits worldwide, makes maximizing conversion critical. Jacobs is projected to employ 150 full time employees while delivering pre-front end engineering design, FEED and project management over a two-year period.

“Through this oil upgrade project, we are supporting Petro Rabigh with a unique opportunity in the market to meet growing demands for transportation fuels,” said Jacobs Energy, Chemical and Resources Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA David Zelinski. “The implementation will yield value-added products for use across Saudi Arabia, as well as export to global markets.”

Petro Rabigh, a refining and petrochemicals plant on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical. The company produces refined products and petrochemicals that are used in end products such as plastics, detergents, lubricants, resins, coolants, anti-freeze, paint, carpets, rope, clothing, shampoo, auto interiors, epoxy glue, insulation, film, fibers, household appliances, packaging, candles, pipes and many other applications.

Source: Company Press Release