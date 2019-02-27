Risen Energy has broken ground on a 117MW Mexican solar project, marking the solar panel maker’s entry into build-out phase.

Risen Energy stated that the solar plant could generate nearly 269,068MWh of green electricity to Mexico every year. After conducting detailed field analysis and survey, the company will supply and install the modules for the plant.

It claims that the solar modules will have high output rate, high power generation rate and can also resist higher temperatures, assuring that the facility can effectively adapt to the region’s complex climatic conditions.

Risen Energy president Wang Hong said: “Our company is steadily advancing its expansion in Mexico.

“Through this collaboration with several other companies, Risen Energy will actively learn from its partners and constantly enhance its own strengths, in a move to bring high-quality, sustainable and renewable energy to Mexico, Latin America and the world, creating a healthy and sustainable new ecosystem.”

Few days ago, the company signed an agreement with DTEK Renewables, part of DTEK, a private energy company in Ukraine to supply 323MW solar modules for the PV Pokrovskaya SPP project, which is considered to be the largest solar power plant in Ukraine.

Located in Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine, the solar project is expected to generate electricity sufficient to be supplied to nearly 200,000 households in the country, while offsetting nearly 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emission annually.

Besides, the project is expected create significant economic and social benefits for the region.

To diversify its energy sources and to strengthen energy independence, the government of Ukraine has designed a national energy development plan, aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption to 25% by 2035.

Founded in 1986, Risen Energy is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of grid-connected PV power generation systems, independent PV power supply systems, as well as solar cells and modules.

The company claims to have established a global sales network covering Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and the US.