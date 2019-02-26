BlueBird Battery Metals announced that initial sampling at its Ashburton Cobalt Project in Western Australia, has returned significant cobalt grades of up to 0.42% at surface, confirming the presence of high-grade mineralization in multiple locations.

Highlights of Two-Phase Exploration Program:

Cobalt Grades and Location: Phase one reconnaissance sampling program has encountered significant grades of cobalt mineralization in multiple locations, including up to 0.421% (4,214 ppm) Co from surface rock chip sampling. This confirms high-grade cobalt is present at the Ashburton project and the results at Capricorn demonstrate Cobalt mineralization continues over a strike length of 15 km.

Further results to Come: Phase two is now underway to evaluate additional regional prospects.

30 km Strike Length: Both phases are focused on a 30 km strike length that has been identified along the prospective Talga Fault Zone.

Cobalt Correlation with Manganese: Cobalt mineralization at Ashburton displays a strong correlation with manganese enrichment, with grades of up to 27.8%. This is of note because manganese uses are similar to those of cobalt in the battery sector.

Nav Dhaliwal, Chairman and CEO of BlueBird, commented, “We are delighted by the cobalt grades we have encountered over a large area at Ashbuton, in Western Australia. Further sampling is already underway and will focus on a number of additional prospects during the second phase of field work. The scale of the targets across our extensive land holdings is becoming increasingly clear and is very encouraging. This is an under-explored region and we are looking forward to advancing our exploration activity.”

Source: Company Press Release.