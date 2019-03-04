German wind turbine-maker Senvion has secured an order for the supply of turbines for the first Italian offshore wind farm to be built off of the Mediterranean Sea coast.

The order has been placed by Renexia, the developer of the project. For the wind farm, Senvion will supply ten of its 3.0M122 turbines, which will be installed on monopile foundations in a water depth ranging from 3 to 18m.

Electricity generated from the wind farm will be evacuated at 33kV from the turbines and transformed to 150kV at a newly built onshore substation before being injected into the grid.

Installation and commissioning of the wind turbines is expected to take place in 2019. As part of the order, Senvion will also provide full maintenance services for a period of 5 years with an extension option up to 25 years.

Senvion Italy managing director Carlo Schiapparelli said: “We are excited to execute this wind project as it is not only the first offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea, but also showcases Senvion’s capabilities to create tailor-made solutions.

“This contract underpins Renexia’s trust in our technology and in the expertise of our team to successfully and safely deliver offshore wind projects. In addition, we are pleased to further cement our position in both the onshore and offshore market in Italy.”

Last month, Renexia, which selected Mott MacDonald as owner’s engineer on the project, stated that the project had completed financial closing. Lenders for this project include the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and EKF Denmark’s Export Credit Agency on the project.

In January, Senvion signed a conditional contract from Mainstream Renewable Power to supply 20 of its 4.2MW turbines, totaling 84MW, for the Alena wind project in Chile. The 4.2M148 turbines will have a hub height of 140m and the installation is expected to take place next year.

The supply order was the third conditional contract between the two companies within a month. The three contracts were signed for a total of 424MW and the scope of contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines.