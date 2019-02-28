Subsea 7 announced that it has received a five year contract from BP Exploration for the provision of subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance services.

Subsea 7 is contracted to provide its services covering BP’s North Sea region portfolio of assets West of Shetland and Northern North Sea.

Under the contract terms, i-Tech Services is selected to provide a Life of Field support vessel complete with work class and observation class ROVs, that are capable of performing inspection, survey, intervention, light subsea construction and emergency response services.

The company said that, using and its high-specification Life of Field vessel Normand Subsea, the offshore activities were started in January 2019. i-Tech Services’ office in Aberdeen, UK is expected to execute project management and engineering support.

i-Tech Services senior vice president Steve Wisely said: “We have over 20 years’ experience working with BP both in the North Sea and in particular the challenging environmental conditions offshore West of Shetland.

“This award, which is a renewal of our existing contract, acknowledges the strength and depth of our Life of Field capabilities, technology expertise and proven track record in the successful delivery of safe, efficient and reliable operations.”

In January 2019, Subsea 7, in consortium with Larsen & Toubro’s subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), bagged a contract from Saudi Aramco for the Zuluf and Berri fields located offshore Saudi Arabia.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 and LTHE both are expected to be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three Oil Production Deck Manifolds and Subsea Pipelines in the two offshore fields.

The Zuluf field is located nearly 40km away from the northeast coast of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Saudi Aramco had awarded a contract to Jacobs Engineering to provide engineering and project management services associated with the Zuluf Field Development program.

The contract includes installing onshore central processing facilities to process 600MBCD of Arab heavy crude oil from the offshore field. Saudi Aramco had previously given an EPCI contract to McDermott for the construction of a single well observation platform in the Zuluf field.