TechnipFMC has bagged an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from BP for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to be deployed for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

Located on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project aims to exploit 15 trillion cubic feet of gas estimated to be in place in the Tortue and Ahmeyim fields. The offshore gas project spans the C-8 block off the shore of Mauritania and the Saint-Louis Profond block offshore Senegal.

TechnipFMC didn’t disclose the exact contract value but said that it is in the range of $500m and $1bn. The EPCIC is a continuation to the front end engineering design (FEED) contract it was awarded in April 2018.

The company said that it will draw on its expertise to deliver major projects, leveraging vast experience with fabrication yards and from successful references for delivery of offshore gas monetization facilities like floating liquid natural gas (FLNG), FPSO and conventional platforms.

TechnipFMC onshore/offshore business president Nello Uccelletti said: “We are honored to be entrusted with the execution of this prestigious contract in West Africa which is a testimonial to our long-term partnership with BP and our leadership in the Gas Monetization industry.

“This award is one of our strategic “early engagement” achievements, following the successful completion by TechnipFMC of the FEED study. We look forward to collaborating with BP to unlock the full potential of this important project”.

In December 2018, BP and its partners reached a final investment decision (FID) for the Phase I of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. BP is partnered by Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMHPM in the offshore African gas project, which will be developed in a phased manner.

Gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will be produced using an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water FPSO vessel, which will process the gas by removing heavier hydrocarbon components. The processed gas will then be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border.

Last week, BP entered into a 20-year lease and operate agreement (LOA) with Golar LNG for the charter of the $1.3bn Gimi FLNG unit for the offshore gas project. Gimi, which is expected to begin production in 2022, will have a capacity of nearly 2.5 million tons of LNG per annum.