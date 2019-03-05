Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has started the commercial operations at the 42MW Templeborough biomass power plant on February 28, 2019.

Located on the River Don, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, UK, the Templeborough plant is fully owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure II (CI II), a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The biomass power facility operates under the Renewables Obligation Certificate (ROC) regime for power, producing renewable power with locally sourced waste wood as fuel.

CIP senior partner Christina Grumstrup Sørensen said: “We are pleased to have achieved commercial operations, which is an important milestone. Construction was more challenging than expected however, we have always had a good cooperation with our EPC-contractors, advisors, authorities and the local community. They have all contributed to the successful completion of the project.

“We are delighted to see renewable power being generated based on locally sourced waste wood, and we look forward to a continued good cooperation with our project partners and the local community in the operations phase.”

The company said that the CI II has invested approximately $210.7m equity in the project, which has no third-party debt.

Babcock & Wilcox Vølund and Interserve have served as the EPC contractors for the project, while Babcock & Wilcox Vølund is expected to continue as the O&M contractor.

The company said that the project capacity of 42MW would be sufficient to serve approximately 78,000 homes and reduce 150,000 tons of CO2 per annum.

Furthermore, the project has provided equivalent of more than 250 full time jobs during the construction phase and 26 permanent jobs are expected to be established on site to operate the plant for its lifetime of more than 20 years.

In September 2018, CIP announced the start of operations at the combined heat and power plant (CHP) Kent Renewable Energy, with a capacity of 27MW, in the UK.

The plant’s capacity will be sufficient to serve roughly 50,000 homes and offset 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.