Viper Capital Partners LLC has acquired drilling rights to 1923 acres of the prolific Hendershot-Ogden Berea Sand Oilfield in Wood County, WV.

The Houston based firm is anticipating concentrating on conventional drilling strata using shallow horizontal drilling technology for this new and exciting shallow oil sand play in West Virginia. Viper Capital Partners is working in conjunction with its affiliated operating firm, Cunningham Energy LLC, to drill and develop this play. President of Cunningham Energy LLC, Ryan Cunningham, states, “We have seen the Berea Sand play develop in Eastern Kentucky and our company was involved in drilling over 50 horizontal Berea wells for other operators in that area during 2013 and 2014. Many of those wells drilled in Eastern Kentucky were quite successful producers and showed high levels of oil production. Our team feels that the Berea Sand Plays in West Virginia can be comparable or better to other Berea plays, and warrants new drilling in this West Virginia field.” Viper Capital Partners expects to drill shallow horizontal wells in the Berea Sand with a focus on oil production during the 2019 calendar year.

Viper Capital Partners was formed to facilitate capital formation efforts concentrating on the shallow horizontal drilling movement in proven producing areas, specifically targeted are the proven formations in the Appalachian Basin. The firm intends to participate with operators conducting drilling operations in the Continental United States focusing on oil production from conventional reservoirs. Viper Capital Partners is focused on plays that benefit from the horizontal drilling revolution in the United States which has redefined economics in conventional oil areas.

Source: Company Press Release