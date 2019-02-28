The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Wärtsilä Optimised maintenance solution with Japanese LNG shipowner Tokyo LNG Tanker, a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas.

The solution will support the customer in a range of maintenance needs for three LNG carriers powered by Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. The agreement was signed in December 2018, and the order booked in January 2019.

The solution, the first of its kind between Wärtsilä and a fully owned Japanese marine customer, covers scheduled maintenance as well as dynamic maintenance planning inspections and spare parts. The optimised, condition-based maintenance provided by Wärtsilä will enable predictive assessments of servicing needs based on actual component performance, rather than conventional time-based scheduling. This reliability in equipment performance will support Tokyo LNG Tanker’s operations by eliminating the need for unexpected and unscheduled vessel repairs.

“Wärtsilä can provide maintenance on a wide scale that positions well with our needs,” says Hajime Adachi, General Manager of Engineering Department, Tokyo LNG Tanker. “We need a reliable lifecycle partner who can respond to our needs and enable us to operate as smoothly as possible. This is why we have chosen Wärtsilä as our maintenance partner.”

“Our agreement with Tokyo LNG Tanker is an important aid in ensuring their fleet availability and eliminating unexpected breakdowns. It will allow the customer to focus on their core business, and strengthen the reliability of their operations,” says John Sydney, Vice President, Middle East & Asia, Wärtsilä Marine.

The 165,000 cbm tankers are each powered by four 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 50DF and one 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 50DF engines. Wärtsilä’s global service network is the most extensive in the marine industry.

