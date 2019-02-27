With the newly developed J102 heavy lift jack-up design Ulstein presents its answer to the offshore wind industry’s need for fit-for-purpose, cost efficient yet future proof wind turbine installation vessels. The new design is part of the X-JACK series of heavy lift jack-up designs.

“Floating vessels we see as the preferred solution for foundation installation, where self-propelled jack-ups are the chosen tool for installing wind turbines”, continues Ko Stroo, product manager at Ulstein Design & Solutions BV. “With the ULSTEIN J102, the latest addition to our X-JACK series, we believe it is the closest one can get to an optimal yet cost effective jack-up design. Using a high capacity crane of up to 2,500 t and 160m hook height above deck, the J102 design will allow contractors to efficiently carry and install 4 x 15MW wind turbines per round trip.”

Key in the X-JACK design is its patented lay-out with a simple cruciform primary structure to achieve weight savings of 10 to 15% and create the most direct load path during preload operations. Positioning the legs widely apart in a square pattern results in efficient use of available deck space, at the same time effectively counteracting the crane overturning moments. This set-up also creates more body around the legs, enabling the use of large spud cans to reduce loads on the seabed. The combination of an innovative hull shape and vessel layout with well proven technologies from reputable suppliers provides unrivalled heavy lift and cargo capabilities. It makes the ULSTEIN X-JACK the game changing design that enables contractors to perform all wind turbine installations in the decades to come.

“The ULSTEIN X-JACK series is part of our strategy to complement our offshore wind design portfolio and strengthen our position as a long-term partner for supporting the offshore wind industry with sustainable and cost-efficient assets”, says Edwin van Leeuwen, managing director at Ulstein Design & Solutions BV. “Being innovative in our designs and focused on market needs, we achieved market leadership in offshore wind service vessels and heavy lift construction vessels. For wind turbine installation jack-ups, we like to become the industry’s preferred choice as well.”

