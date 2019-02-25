Allstar Underwriters (AUI) has expanded its HO-6 Condo Insurance Program to three additional states.

The expansion covers Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. Through the HO-6 expansion, AUI aims to continue developing programs that meet the needs of agents and insureds throughout the East Coast and Southeastern states. William Hobbs, President of Allstar Underwriters stated, “We are very excited to offer our HO-6 program to these new markets. Camille Buster, AUI Senior Underwriter, brings more than 25 years of condo specific experience to the AUI condo program and plans to bring the same level of service and expertise to these new states that she has provided to our Florida and South Carolina agents.”

The AUI condo insurance program is backed by AM Best “A” rated carriers and was designed to benefit individuals in costal areas. These policies offer coverages with no distance to coast restrictions, and Flood and Wind coverage under the same policy. Ms. Buster comments, “We strive to make quoting, binding and payment processing as easy as possible for our agents. Our online system allows agents the ability to quote and issue in real time, plus, as their dedicated underwriter, I am happy to walk them through the process to ensure that their experience is simple from beginning to end.”

Source: Company Press Release