Mobidiag, a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, has signed multiple exclusive agreements with international partners for the distribution of its Amplidiag and Novodiag products in Europe and the Middle East.

Mobidiag has signed exclusive agreements for the distribution of Amplidiag and Novodiag with Helix2 for Greece and Interlab INTERAUTOMATIKA UAB for Latvia and Lithuania.

Mobidiag has also signed its first agreement in the Middle East with IbnRushd Medical & Scientific Equipment Co. for the distribution of Novodiag in Kuwait.

The agreements are effective immediately and initially in place for a period of two years.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said, “We are delighted to have extended our commercial footprint into new international territories including our first agreement in the Middle East. Mobidiag continues to see demand grow for the Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions and we are in discussions with several distribution partners in a range of international markets, as customers look for comprehensive diagnostic solutions to a wide range of infectious diseases in both centralised and decentralised laboratories.”

Source: Company Press Release