Myoscience has announced the commercial launch of the iovera Smart Tip 309, a significant addition to the iovera° system.

The iovera° system treats the genicular (knee) nerves through a process called cryoneurolysis. The iovera° treatment provides immediate pain relief that can last up to 90 days in patients recovering from total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgery, and those suffering from chronic knee pain.

The Smart Tip 309 is designed to safely and effectively treat the superficial genicular nerves in a broader patient population, including those with a high body mass index (BMI).

The iovera° system’s family of Smart Tips delivers precise, controlled doses of cold to freeze peripheral nerves, producing an immediate and long-lasting nerve block. This non-systemic, focused approach is clinically proven to relieve pain right away, while protecting surrounding tissue.

The iovera° Smart Tip 309 is the latest addition to the iovera° family. This Smart Tip includes longer needles, which produce larger cold zones, and allows for the treatment of superficial nerves in a broader patient population.

“Having been successfully used to treat more than 20,000 patients, cryoneurolysis using the iovera° system is becoming the pain management therapy of choice at numerous institutions across the U.S.,” said Timothy I. Still, President and CEO of Myoscience.

“Building upon our success to date, the Smart Tip 309 will allow us to offer long-lasting, drug-free pain relief to a broader group of patients suffering from perioperative or chronic knee pain.”

“Many patients are looking for non-opioid solutions for managing pain. I have found the iovera° therapy to be an important option to provide lasting pain relief to my patients, resulting in at least a 50 percent reduction in opioid use over the entire recovery period after a total knee replacement.

“This therapy is a remarkable step forward for patients undergoing total knee replacement, which can cause acute and chronic pain in the months following surgery,” said Pieter J. Vreede, M.D., anesthesiologist at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Ind. “The Smart Tip 309 will enable me to more easily access the deeper genicular nerves in patients with high BMI, allowing me to offer this treatment to more of my patients.”

The company will showcase the Smart Tip 309 at the 2019 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting between March 12 and 16 in Las Vegas.

