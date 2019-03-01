Deep learning imaging analytics firm Zebra Medical Vision has secured CE mark approval for two new deep learning algorithms, which can optimize clinical review and diagnosis of acute conditions in medical imaging.

The CE mark approval enables Zebra Medical products to be used by radiologists and emergency room (ER) staff to prioritize acute conditions in both CT scans and X-rays and reduce reports turnaround time (RTAT).

The artificial intelligence (AI) technology will enable to address time-critical cases such as pneumothorax in chest x-rays and brain bleeds in CT scans.

Zebra-med’s acute insights line of products can be used by health providers and governments. Zebra-Med imaging analytics engine links to any PACS system and analyzes relevant scans with corresponding algorithms.

The standard HL7 message alerts the hospitals’ various systems such as the radiology department or ER department worklists, once an acute condition is detected.

Each hospital can customize the alert in the worklist as per the requirement through using color coding or priority ranking.

The technology can be implemented on-premise or through the cloud, and both methods will not disturb the radiology core workflow, originally acquired images and protects health information without breaching.

Pneumothorax, the presence of gas within the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall, is a major health problem with considerable associated morbidity and healthcare costs.

Brain bleed is said to account between 8% and 15% of all strokes in western countries. It affects around 3.6 million Americans each year.

Zebra-Med CEO and co-founder Eyal Gura said: “Our acute-findings line of products emphasizes the Zebra Medical Vision team’s dedication to providing AI solutions to the majority of radiology departments worldwide who are reading and reporting more than just one modality.

“We are thrilled to make this solution available today to hospitals across Europe that work with the many PACS and worklist systems that already integrate Zebra-Med’s software.”

In 2018, Zebra-Med secured eight CE mark approvals for various algorithms and 510(k) FDA clearance for its Coronary Calcium Scoring algorithm.

Based in Kibbutz Shefayim of Israel, Zebra Medical Vision is engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation products and services to the healthcare industry.