The hugely popular 19 Crimes wine brand is poised to launch three craft beers, an India Pale Ale, a Pilsner and a Lager, in the US.

“19 Crimes is in its sixth year of phenomenal growth in the US, with sales exceeding two million cases,” states Michelle Terry, CMO of Treasury Wine Estates.

“We know that our 19 Crimes wine lovers also highly index as consumers of craft beer. There is so much opportunity with this brand, and our retailers and customers have been asking us to expand into other alcohol beverages.”

All 19 Crimes beers ($12.99 SRP per 6 pack) will be available in cans with labels featuring the familiar faces of John Boyle O’Reilly, Michael Harrington and Cornelius Dwyer Kane, meaning the augmented reality will also work on the cans. The beers will be tested in Ohio initially and will expand to more states in the US by the end of the year.

The Pilsner is made in a refreshing style with a medium dry finish. The India Pale Ale is a modern American IPA that is approachable yet complex and the Lager is clean and crisp, balancing bready malts with Old World and New World hop flavor.

19 Crimes was the first wine brand to bring augmented reality to the convicts turned colonists on the labels. Each rogue pictured comes to life to tell their unique story through the Living Wine Labels app.

Source: Company Press Release.