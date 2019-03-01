Global packaging leader, Amcor, is joining with MassChallenge Switzerland, part of MassChallenge’s global network of zero-equity start-up accelerators, to identify and support start-up companies doing innovative work in sustainability and packaging.

“Packaging extends the shelf life, protects and preserves the effectiveness, and adds convenience and functionality to thousands of products people use every day,” said Luca Zerbini, Amcor’s Vice President, Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability.

“Constantly improving the performance and environmental profile of our packaging is good for consumers and all stakeholders, and the objective of Amcor’s partnership with MassChallenge,” said Mr Zerbini.

Amcor’s 2025 pledge acted to accelerate the company’s existing R&D programme to move towards more recyclable and reusable packaging, and to determine the benefits of alternate materials and technologies.

Now entering its fourth cycle, MassChallenge Switzerland supports early stage, high-impact start-ups across a variety of industries by providing access to top corporations, world-class mentoring from industry experts, curated resources, tailored programming, free office space and up to CHF 1M in equity-free prizes.

In 2019, MassChallenge Switzerland will work with its start-up community and corporate partners to identify and address some of the biggest challenges the world faces, today and tomorrow.

“We welcome Amcor to the MassChallenge family. The issues of plastics waste and sustainability faced by the packaging and consumer goods industries, and MassChallenge is a perfect means for providing Amcor with access to innovators who can help them to address this issue,” said Thierry Duvanel, Managing Director of MassChallenge Switzerland.

Amcor will share its global expertise in innovation, sustainability and packaging by judging and selecting start-ups, and then mentoring those companies as they complete the accelerator experience.

Through the partnership, MassChallenge Switzerland will facilitate meaningful connections between Amcor and selected startups, with the goal of finding breakthrough solutions in packaging materials and technologies.

Amcor is the first global packaging company that has pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. The company also committed to drive greater recycling of packaging, and to significantly increase its use of recycled materials.

Source: Company Press Release.