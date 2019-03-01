Sweden-based AR Packaging has launched a new gas tight pressed board tray packaging for chilled foods.

The new gas tight pressed board tray packaging has been developed as a replacement for plastic trays.

According to AR Packaging, the group’s combined expertise in barrier materials and pressed board tray production has enabled to produce efficient solution that can extend a shelf life of products to around 18 days.

AR Packaging has used advanced technologies and materials from CC Pack and Flextrus to produce the new solution.

The board trays are combined with a matching lidding material to serve as a safe sea, while the barrier can be used as per the packed product’s requirements.

AR Packaging’s new solution also enables to provide advanced look to improve product branding.

The tests are already undergoing for the new product with various major chilled food producers in Europe. It is claimed to be the first pressed board tray packaging on the market.

CC Pack MD Åke Larsson said: “We have invested lots of effort to develop this new revolutionary packaging solution. The shape of the tray is optimised to ensure tight packs which gives a shelf life of at least 18 days.

Based in Lund, AR Packaging is a major European firm in the packaging sector with around 3300 employees and 19 factories in 11 countries.

AR Packaging is a group of the specialised companies, including &R Carton, Flextrus, CC Pack, SP Containers and ÅR Packaging Digital.

CC Pack, which is a prominent provider of pressed board trays in Europe, serves major food producers and brand owners in Europe.

Flextrus is a flexible packaging entity in Northern Europe, and provides environmentally responsible materials for food and healthcare packaging.

With around 320 employees, Flextrus operates four factories in Sweden and one in UK.