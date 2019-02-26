UK-based intelligent, natural plastics developer Biome Bioplastics has collaborated with plastic films manufacturer Futamura to demonstrate a range of bio-based and compostable multilayer films.

Biome Bioplastics and Futamura will provide materials, which offer competitive performance and minimize negative environmental impact of traditional oil-based, non-recyclable multilayer packaging.

Development of sustainable alternatives to challenging packaging formats such as multilayer pouches will be crucial to achieve the UK Plastics Pact target of recyclable or compostable plastic packaging by 2025, said Biome.

Biome Bioplastics sales manager Myriam Moeyersons said: “This range of multilayer films allows brand owners to move away from non-recyclable packaging and show that they are at the forefront of the drive to create a circular economy for plastics.

“There is no time to lose if we are to bear down on packaging waste and achieve the aims of the UK Plastics Pact. We must immediately start implementing changes to existing packaging.”

Multilayer films can be used for packaging of both fresh products and dry foods to expand shelf life in a cost-effective manner.

The compostable multilayer films are produced by aggregating Biome’s range of biodegradable sealant resins with Futamura’s compostable NatureFlex cellulose films. It enabled to generate a range of laminated flexible structures.

The films are in line with the European industrial composting standard EN13432, which means they hold capacity to disintegrate by 90% within 12 weeks and biodegrade by 90% to water, CO2 and biomass within 180 days.

Biome noted that materials have been tested and proved to be non-toxic to both soil and plant life.

The partnership has created a dry food pouch that provides better oxygen barrier and good moisture barrier properties, as well as efficient sealability.

The pouch, which was developed to provide a viable compostable solution, can be easily printed using both conventional and digital print processes. The pouch allows manufacturers to create highly decorated branding and its puncture resistance is similar to other products on the market.

Futamura product and sustainability manager Dr Lucy Cowton said: “Futamura chose to partner with Biome as our companies are aligned in their passion to produce technically strong, sustainable and compostable alternatives to conventional packaging films.”