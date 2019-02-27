IT solutions provider CAC has signed a partnership agreement with rfxcel in the pharmaceutical traceability field.

CAC, as a distributor of rfxcel, will now sell its products in the Japanese market and provide related services such as introduction support and help desks.

rfxcel provides solutions for the life sciences industry to store and share data tracking information that is serialized across the global supply chain in many countries, including the US.

The company said that more legal restrictions have been placed on the counterfeit products, following the distribution of pharmaceuticals has been expanding worldwide in recent years.

In Japan, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the pharmaceutical industry, and medical-related organizations are also taking necessary measures against counterfeit drugs.

The company says that consideration will be given to establish traceability across the entire medical field supply chain to ensure efficient and safe medical care, as well as to ensure the safety and security of patients and users.

Rfxcel said that making use of the agreement, CAC will promote closer collaboration with rfxcel and engage in activities that enhance its response to the changes in the laws and regulations in the pharmaceutical traceability sector in the Japanese market.

Furthermore, CAC will become an active member in conferences related to various laws and regulations, like Japan Medical Traceability Promotion Council conferences and GS1 Healthcare Japan conferences.

The In the Chinese market, we will also consider carrying out activities in cooperation with CAC Shanghai, a group company.

In August 2018, rfxcel has secured a contract from the Minnesota Multistate Contracting Alliance for Pharmacy (MMCAP) for FDA Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Solutions.

rfxcel said that its dynamic traceability platform enables companies to protect patients, comply with regulatory mandates, and gain visibility into their supply chain.

Since 1985, MMCAP has been delivering pharmacy and healthcare value to members. MMCAP’s membership extends across nearly every state in the US, delivering volume buying power.

Members are expected to receive access to a full range of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products and services, like medical supplies, influenza vaccine, dental supplies, drug testing, wholesaler invoice auditing, and returned goods processing.