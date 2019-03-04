Global contract packaging organization (CPO) Central Pharma has collaborated with Supply Chain Wizard to optimize its digital operations.

The deal enables Central Pharma to access the latest IoT technology solutions via fully integrated digital factory suite of Supply Chain Wizard.

Central Pharma chairman Alwyn Smit said: “Partnering with Supply Chain Wizard will help drive our business toward achieving its goal of having a world class manufacturing status. Our New Facility in Ireland will be a Digital Factory, the Supply Chain Wizard team have been excellent in getting their software up and running which has added value to our daily operations at our UK production facility.”

The integrated digital factory suite is comprised of solutions for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) tracking, scheduling and digitally logging production related information.

Supply Chain Wizard’s advanced tools can be used in primary and secondary packaging operations.

The tools will enable Central Pharma and its customers to take data-driven decisions, as well as enhance overall production efficiency and productivity across its blistering, powder and container lines.

Supply Chain Wizard founder and CEO Dr Evren Ozkaya said: “This partnership has the potential to become a digital transformation success story & a model digital factory showroom for manufacturing companies to visit & learn from Central Pharma’s experience.”

“Central Pharma is a client & partner with one of the most innovative mindsets & high aspirations to create a competitive advantage through digital transformation, and we hope this is the start of a long and successful relationship.”

Founded in 2006, Central Pharma provides contract packaging services to healthcare organizations across the globe.

The company provides a range of warehousing options, including both temperature controlled and ambient monitored storage. At present, the firm operates three storage facilities, which cover more than 5000m² and has capacity in excess of 3000 pallet locations.

Central Pharma also offers track and trace services, as well as full aggregation and data management services to the customers.