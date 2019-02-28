The PAC Global Leadership awards have recognised Duallok as a trailblazer in packaging innovation with their patented child-resistant packaging solution for Theory Wellness legalised cannabis range, in partnership with brand agency Hippo Premium Packaging.

Announced on 26 Feb at the ONEOF100SUMMIT in New York, Duallok was awarded Best in Class in the “Packaging Innovation/Technical Innovation” category.

Reviewed by 66 judges including representatives from Coca-cola, Tetrapak, Westrock, Nestle, and Pearlfisher; experts joined forces from around the world to determine the best in packaging across the industry.

A leader in experiential packaging design, the Duallok was first developed by the talented structural engineers at Burgopak in central London, UK, before launching as a limited company in late 2018 with the winning patented Duallok CR3 packaging solution.

Rosie Reardon, MD at Duallok commented to say “we’re thrilled to see such early success of the Duallok. This award is the result of two years of R&D and eight months of child-resistant testing to create the highest standards in child safety in a premium packaging solution.”

The double locking mechanism behind the Duallok was designed with kid’s safety at it’s core. Certified under 16 CFR 1700 guidelines for child-resistance, the package provides a premium and compliant solution with instructions built-in in such a way that they provide sufficient guidance for adult opening, without detracting from the wider branding.

Working closely with Hippo premium packaging to develop an insert to house the Theory Wellness cannabis vape cartridge series, it was possible to produce a robust and reliable fitment that added to the brands continuity by enabling the external art work to flow into the internal structure.

Amongst this year’s finalists were Hersheys, Dove, Olay, Starbucks, Lush Cosmetics, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Pfizer, and Kellogg’s. The Duallok design for Theory Wellness was the only packaging solution targeting the legalised cannabis industry to receive such recognition.

Rosie says, “The feedback is incredibly positive. We’re already receiving a great level of interest for the Duallok not only in the legalised cannabis industry, but across pharmaceuticals and other highly-controlled substances.”

Source: Company Press Release