English Spirit, a UK- based original small batch distiller, has unveiled a new look across its complete portfolio of spirits and liqueurs.

English Spirit said it is the first time in the brand’s eight-year history that its entire range has been updated.

The company’s portfolio includes 14 spirits and liqueurs, alongside a number of seasonal and one-off products. To visually align all of its drinks and to deliver common design elements across the range, the company has completely updated all of them, to convey spirits are all part of the English Spirit family.

As part of the re-branding, the company has made important changes including the showcase of product details on the front of each bottle allowing the customer to see this information at a glance and to understand what they’re buying and how they can drink it.

The details are intended to explain how the drink has been made and provide key ingredients, tasting notes and serving suggestions.

English Spirit said that the present update communicates the fact that every single element of each individual product has been made completely from scratch, featuring some of the finest and freshest ingredients.

Furthermore, each bottle features a signature by English Spirit founder and master distiller John Walters, along with the drink’s batch number, and additional information about English Spirit printed at the back of each bottle.

English Spirit general manager James Lawrence said: “At the heart of English Spirit is the desire to focus first and foremost on the quality of our products, so we wanted a look that is both classic and unfussy, and which hero’s the contents of each bottle. The portfolio has been given a simple and elegant refresh that communicates the personality of each individual drink, whilst bringing them together as a collective.”

English Spirit has also introduced two new bottle sizes to the range to provide individual products with characteristic looks. Through distinctive labelling elements, some of the individual stories of the brand have been brought to life including Old Salt Rum, St. Piran’s Rum and Single Malt Spirit.