FrieslandCampina signed the Plastic Pact NL as part of its committment to using less plastic and does not want to use more (types of) plastic than necessary.

Bas Roelofs, Managing Director FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy Netherlands, signed the pact that aims for less plastic in the circular economy.

The Plastic Pact is an initiative of State Secretary Stientje van Veldhoven (Infrastructure and Water Management). With more than 70 participating parties – including food companies, supermarkets, festivals, caterers, producers, packers and environmental organisations – it has made the agreement to use less plastic, reuse and recycle more plastic and make all new plastic 100 percent recyclable. In this way, we treat our raw materials better and have less impact on the environment. Yesterday the State Secretary and the participating parties sealed their covenant with the signing of the Plastic Pact.

The Dutch government wants to use half the amount of raw materials in 2030 by making better use of the materials that already exist. The ultimate goal is to create a fully circular economy by 2050.

Bas Roelofs: “FrieslandCampina wants to lead with sustainability. All our packaging will be 100% recyclable by 2025, including plastic packaging. In order to close the chain as well as possible, we also want to be able to use as much recycled plastic as possible in our packaging. It’s great that more than 70 frontrunners are now joining forces in this Pact, so that we can accelerate the closing of the plastic chain!

Source: Company Press Release.