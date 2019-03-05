Self-heating beverage packaging firm HeatGen has unveiled new brand identity featuring packaging-ready logo mark.

The company has launched new name, logo and ‘POWERED BY HEATGEN’ brand mark, allowing beverage manufacturers to let consumers easily identify the brand.

HeatGen board of directors member and Whole Foods Market former CEO Walter Robb said: “HeatGenie is a pioneering company which for the past 9 years has developed the self-heating technology for the customer beverage category.

“HeatGenie is now ready to come to market and we are excited to announce HeatGen, a fresh and forward looking brand name that captures and communicates the exciting new customer beverage choices that HeatGen will offer working with all of our brand partners. The first HeatGen product will be available on shelf this summer.”

HeatGen has designed a safe, patented and self-heating solution that incorporates into packaging, enabling consumers to heat drinks on the go with a twist of the lid.

The new portable and single-use solution can be used for hot beverages such as coffee, tea, soup, bone broth, sake and others.

According to the company, HeatGen technology is environmentally safe and recyclable both before and after activation.

HeatGen president and CEO Mark Turner said: “The logo features the letter H contained within a flame, conveying the warming nature of the technology.

“The name HeatGen speaks to both a new generation of consumers seeking convenience and portability and conveys the power of the product to generate heat on demand.”

HeatGen’s patented solid-state thermal reaction technology enables CPG brands to provide ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, which enables CPG brands to provide RTD beverages that heat themselves in two minutes and single-serving.

HeatGen said it is the only company that can deliver a solution, which is safe, fast, compact, recyclable and low cost. The advanced heater integrates into standard beverage cans and allows consumers to have their beverage hot when they want it with the twist of the lid.