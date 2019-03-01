RPC Bramlage, part of RPC Group, has provided Slidissime jar for L’Oréal’s Biotherm Life Plankton Sensitive Balm.

Slidissime jar is provided with airless properties to protect formulae from external contaminants such as air and UV rays.

The airless properties of the jar makes it suitable for L’Oréal’s new product, as it is developed without using ingredients such as parabens, colorants, mineral oils and fragrance allergens.

Touch and slide pump of the Slidissime jar provides consumers with new tactile opening sensation and avoids fingers to contact with the cream in the jar for more hygienic usage.

The swipe of the index finger to dispense the product is said to offer fast and efficient access while not detracting from the sensuality of the gesture, which is further fortified by the soft touch of the jar.

Slidissime jar format serves as a perfect e-commerce packaging solution, said RPC.

Slidissime quartz version selected by L’Oréal is certified by Ecocert, a control and certification organization. The lighter weight jar is provided with more compact design than traditional jars.

RPC Bramlage introduced new premium cosmetic jar in June 2018. The Coral jar, developed by RPC Bramlage Barcelona, serves as an alternative to the traditional cylindrical shape jar and is provided with a raised section at the base.

The Coral jar, which can be used for facial care products, is provided with modern and rounded shape that provides customers with better grip for easy handling.

The jar is injection moulded in quality resin to provide a premium image on-shelf, with either a stone effect or better transparency for a glass-like finish.

RPC Bramlage provides plastic packaging solutions for the markets of food & beverage packaging, household packaging, healthcare packaging, prestige and personal care packaging.

RPC Bramlage provides personal care packaging solutions such as airless dispensers, bottles, closures, jars and other products.

With around 6000 employees, the firm has 42 operations in 18 countries across the globe.